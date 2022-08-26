Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HBO Renews HOUSE OF THE DRAGON For A Second Season

Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series, set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” tells the story of House Targaryen.

Aug. 26, 2022  

The HBO Original drama series HOUSE OF THE DRAGON has been renewed for a second season.

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON debuted Sunday, August 21, to the largest audience for any new original series in HBO history. The first episode has now been seen by over 20 million viewers across linear, On Demand and HBO Max platforms in the U.S., based on a combination of Nielsen data and first party data.

The season one cast includes Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional cast includes Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes, Savannah Steyn.

Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming quote: "We are beyond proud of what the entire HOUSE OF THE DRAGON team has accomplished with season one. Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see-TV. A huge thank you to George, Ryan, and Miguel for leading us on this journey. We couldn't be more excited to continue bringing to life the epic saga of House Targaryen with season two."

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON garnered strong critical praise for the "flat-out stunning" show (Entertainment Weekly), with IGN declaring "It's good to be back in backstabbing Westeros." Los Angeles Times hailed it "a new, engrossing chapter in HBO's epic," and Wall Street Journal noted it's "as captivating as any season of 'Game of Thrones.'"

Season 1 credits: Co-Creator/Executive Producer, George R.R. Martin; Co-Creator/Co-Showrunner/Executive Producer/Writer, Ryan Condal; Co-Showrunner/Executive Producer/Director, Miguel Sapochnik; Executive Producers Sara Hess, Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis, Ron Schmidt. Based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood."



