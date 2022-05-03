HBO Renews GAME THEORY WITH BOMANI JONES For A Second Season

HBO has renewed THE WEEKLY late-night series, GAME THEORY WITH BOMANI JONES, for a second season. The series, executive produced by Adam McKay and Todd Schulman from Hyperobject Industries, concluded its first season last month and is available to stream on HBO Max.

Praised by The Guardian as "a sports savant and a sharp cultural critique" who is also "thoroughly engaging," the Emmy®-winning Bomani Jones shares his satirical takes on the intersection of sports and culture through topical monologues, sketches and deep dives. GQ called Jones a "star with something to say" and "the most insightful sports commentator on television."

"Bomani's perspective on sports comes from a great base of knowledge, unexpected insights, and a sharp sense of humor. He shows us a different side of the conversation, why it's important and why we should care. He's only just scratched the surface, and we're looking forward to seeing what else he has up his sleeve," Nina Rosenstein, EVP of HBO Programming said.

"Game Theory has been a dream, the most creatively thrilling thing I've ever done, with the best team I've ever had. I couldn't be more excited to apply what we learned from Season One and turn a good show into a great one," Jones stated.

Jones is a contributor on HBO's "Back on The Record with Bob Costas" and has made appearances in HBO Sports documentaries "The Battle for Tobacco Road: Duke vs. Carolina" and "Runnin' Rebels." As the co-host of ESPN's "Highly Questionable" and "High Noon" and host of the podcast "The Right Time with Bomani Jones," Jones has enriched sports commentary with his own unique style.

Season one of GAME THEORY WITH BOMANI JONES was executive produced by Bomani Jones, Adam McKay and Todd Schulman from Hyperobject Industries, Stuart Miller, James Davis and Morgan Murphy.