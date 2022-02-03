HBO Renews Comedy Series SOMEBODY SOMEWHERE For A Second Season

HBO announced TODAY that the critically acclaimed comedy series SOMEBODY SOMEWHERE has been renewed for a second season.

Starring and executive produced by comedian and singer Bridget Everett, the seven-episode first season debuted January 16, with new episodes airing weekly on HBO and HBO Max. The season one finale debuts on February 27.

From Mighty Mint, Duplass Brothers Productions, and creators & executive producers Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen (writers on HBO's "High Maintenance"), the series follows Sam (played by Everett), a true Kansan on the surface, but, beneath it all, struggling to fit the hometown mold. Grappling with loss and acceptance, singing is Sam's saving grace and leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders who don't fit in but don't give up, showing that finding your people, and finding your voice, is possible. Anywhere. Somewhere.

Season one stars Everett alongside Jeff Hiller ("Nightcap"), Mary Catherine Garrison (HBO's "Veep"), Danny McCarthy ("The Ballad of Buster Scroggs"), and Mike Hagerty (HBO's "Lucky Louie"). Recurring cast includes Murray Hill ("Welcome to Flatch"), Jon Hudson Odom (HBO's "Lovecraft Country"), Heidi Johanningmeier ("100 Days to Live"), and Jane Brody ("Chicago Fire").

The Hollywood Reporter hailed SOMEBODY SOMEWHERE as "quietly revelatory," while IndieWire called it "a must-see heartfelt delight." New York Times hailed Everett's performance as "subtle and stunning," with Vogue calling her "sensational."

Season one of SOMEBODY SOMEWHERE is co-created & executive produced by Hannah Bos & Paul Thureen; starring and executive produced by Bridget Everett; executive produced by Carolyn Strauss for Mighty Mint, Jay Duplass, Mark Duplass and Mel Eslyn for Duplass Brothers Productions, Patricia Breen, and Tyler Romary; produced by Shuli Harel.

The series is written by Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen and Patricia Breen, and directed by Jay Duplass and Robert Cohen.