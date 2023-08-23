HBO Renews 100 FOOT WAVE For A Third Season

The first two seasons are available to stream on Max.

By: Aug. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Following Her INTO THE WOODS T Photo 1 Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HSMTMTS After INTO THE WOODS
Remastered LES MISERABLES Film To Be Re-Released This Year Photo 2 Remastered LES MISERABLES Film To Be Re-Released This Year
THEATER CAMP Sets Hulu & Digital Release Date Photo 3 THEATER CAMP Sets Hulu & Digital Release Date
Video: Watch Meryl Streep & Ashley Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Song By Sara Photo 4 Video: Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul

HBO Renews 100 FOOT WAVE For A Third Season

HBO has renewed the Emmy®-winning original docuseries 100 FOOT WAVE for a third season. The first two seasons are available to stream on Max.

Directed and executive produced by award-winning filmmaker Chris Smith (HBO’s “Branson”) and executive produced by Emmy®, Golden Globe®, and Tony® winner Joe Lewis (“Fleabag”), 100 FOOT WAVE chronicles the adventures of big wave surfing legend Garrett McNamara, his wife, Nicole, and their nucleus of friends and fellow surfers in Nazaré, Portugal as they push the boundaries of their sport and the limits of their minds and bodies.

Zach Rothfeld also executive produced with Library Films, and Ryan Heller, Michael Bloom and Maria Zuckerman serve as executive producers for Topic Studios.

Season two, which debuted in the spring, has been nominated for six Primetime Emmys, the most for a documentary series this year, including Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series, Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program, and Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program. The series won the Emmy® for Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program for season one in 2022.

Chris Smith, Director: “We couldn’t be more excited to continue THE JOURNEY with our incredible surfers and crew. HBO have been amazing partners. Endlessly grateful for their enthusiasm, support, and creative collaboration.”

Joe Lewis, Executive Producer: “We’re thrilled the search for the legendary 100 FOOT WAVE will continue and excited to expand on the incredible universe of surfers and stories in pursuit. So much gratitude goes to the McNamara family, the big wave community, the brilliant production team, the town of Nazaré, and our amazing partners at HBO for bringing the series to life."

100 FOOT WAVE is produced by Topic Studios, Library Films and Amplify Pictures; directed by Chris Smith; executive producers, Chris Smith, Joe Lewis, Ryan Heller, Michael Bloom, Maria Zuckerman, Zach Rothfeld.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
ABC News to Cover Haunting Tale of Anti-Gay Violence in New Docu-Series Photo
ABC News to Cover Haunting Tale of Anti-Gay Violence in New Docu-Series

When authorities found Scott Johnson’s body at the rocky base of a cliff in Australia in 1988, they declared his death a suicide. The gay American mathematician’s tragic demise and the murky circumstances surrounding it set his older brother Steve Johnson’s decades-long pursuit for answers in motion.

2
Chip & Joanna Gaines Developing Roller Skating Dance Competition Series Photo
Chip & Joanna Gaines Developing Roller Skating Dance Competition Series

Executive produced by Chip and Joanna Gaines, the series is a nostalgic, family-friendly competition featuring the top roller-skating crews in America. Teams from Atlanta, Houston, Las Vegas, Nashville, New York and St. Louis will represent the best skaters who are ready to roll. 

3
Michelle Wolf Returns to Netflix With Her New Stand-up Series Photo
Michelle Wolf Returns to Netflix With Her New Stand-up Series

Following her critically acclaimed 2019 Netflix Stand-Up Special Michelle Wolf: Joke Show, Michelle returns to Netflix with Michelle Wolf: It’s Great to Be Here. Wolf will forgo the traditional style of a one-hour special for shorter, more digestible half-hour episodes. Watch the video trailer now!

4
Video: Netflix Shares Trailer For Adam Sandlers LEO Photo
Video: Netflix Shares Trailer For Adam Sandler's LEO

Actor and comedian Adam Sandler (Hotel Transylvania, The Wedding Singer) delivers signature laughs in this coming-of-age animated musical comedy about the last year of elementary school – as seen through the eyes of a class pet. Watch the video for the film now, which also includes Cecily Strong, Jason Alexander, Stephanie Hsu, and more.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Madilyn Bailey Shares Debut LP 'Hollywood Dead'Madilyn Bailey Shares Debut LP 'Hollywood Dead'
Michelle Wolf Returns to Netflix With Her New Stand-Up Series MICHELLE WOLF: IT'S GREAT TO BE HEREMichelle Wolf Returns to Netflix With Her New Stand-Up Series MICHELLE WOLF: IT'S GREAT TO BE HERE
Video: Netflix Shares Trailer For Adam Sandler's LEOVideo: Netflix Shares Trailer For Adam Sandler's LEO
JACK OSBOURNE'S NIGHT OF TERROR Returns To Travel Channel With Sharon Osbourne Kicking Off the New SeasonJACK OSBOURNE'S NIGHT OF TERROR Returns To Travel Channel With Sharon Osbourne Kicking Off the New Season

Videos

Video: Netflix Shares Trailer For Adam Sandler's LEO Video Video: Netflix Shares Trailer For Adam Sandler's LEO
Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' Video
Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)'
Watch Apple's STILL UP Trailer Starring Antonia Thomas & Craig Roberts Video
Watch Apple's STILL UP Trailer Starring Antonia Thomas & Craig Roberts
Exclusive: Watch a Song From BOOTYOLOGY Movie Musical Video
Exclusive: Watch a Song From BOOTYOLOGY Movie Musical
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
EL MAGO POP
MJ THE MUSICAL