HBO & Public Square Films In Production On Documentary Examining The Race For The COVID-19 Vaccine

HBO and Academy Award® nominated director David France ("How to Survive a Plague," HBO's "Welcome to Chechnya"), in association with Impact Partners and Sandbox Films, are in production on a documentary taking an inside look at the massive global race to research, develop, regulate and roll out COVID-19 vaccines in the war against the worldwide pandemic. The feature length, untitled documentary will debut next year on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

The first effective vaccine doses began reaching people in the U.S. in December 2020, but as death tolls continue to rise, bumpy roads and global political machinations have brought towering obstacles and sharp disputes with enormous implications.

"COVID-19 has proved one of the most vexing and deadly diseases for vaccine scientists," says director David France. "From the first effective vaccine to the current scramble to respond to an ever-changing virus, to their politically perilous efforts reaching patients in the far corners of the earth, we have been embedded in every aspect of this historic undertaking to produce the most heart-pulsing story of our time. Science and humanity will never be the same."

Dogwoof is representing international sales and will be introducing the project to buyers at the European Film Market.