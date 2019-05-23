HBO Partners with Equinox Fitness for New Season of BIG LITTLE LIES

To celebrate the highly-anticipated return of the beloved HBO drama series, HBO has partnered with Equinox Fitness, the leaders in high performance luxury lifestyle, to implement BIG LITTLE LIES x "Best Stretch Ever" classes at 49 Equinox locations across the country, as well as rejuvenating, self-care themed premiere events in three Equinox locations: WASHINGTON, D.C. (5/30), IRVINE, CA (6/6) and DALLAS, TX (6/7). Guests at each of the three events will be treated to advance screenings and an evening of pampering.

The partnership kicks-off with Big Little Lies themed "Best Stretch Ever" classes at Equinox locations across the U.S. beginning on 5/30. Members can check their respective club's fitness Class Schedule via the Equinox website or app to see if the "Big Little Stretch" class is offered at their location. The "Big Little Stretch," HBO's take on Equinox's cult favorite class will feature iconic music from the BIG LITTLE LIES soundtrack paired with the class's posture-improving, stability-increasing, body-awareness-enhancing stretching. Class attendees will receive limited edition BIG LITTLE LIES swag after each class while supplies last.

The seven-episode season premieres Sunday, June 9 at 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT) exclusively on HBO and will be available to stream anytime on HBO GO and HBO NOW, in addition to HBO On Demand and affiliate portals.

About Big Little Lies

The second season of this subversive, darkly comedic drama will explore the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and the vicious ferocity of sound parenting. Relationships will fray, loyalties will erode...the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom.

The Monterey Five - Madeline (Reese Witherspoon), Celeste (Nicole Kidman), Jane (Shailene Woodley), Renata (Laura Dern) and Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz) - are joined by Celeste's visiting mother-in-law, Mary Louise (Meryl Streep), and their husbands, Ed (Adam Scott), Nathan (James Tupper) and Gordon (Jeffrey Nordling), in this seven-episode season.

Created by David E. Kelley; teleplays by David E. Kelley; story by David E. Kelley and Liane Moriarty; based on the novel by Liane Moriarty; directed by Andrea Arnold; executive producers, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, David E. Kelley, Andrea Arnold, Jean-Marc Vallée, Bruna Papandrea, Per Saari, Gregg Fienberg, Nathan Ross and Liane Moriarty.





Related Articles View More TV Stories