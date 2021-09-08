HBO Max to Launch in First European Countries

HBO Max, WarnerMedia's direct-to-consumer streaming platform, will launch in Europe on October 26 with Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain and Andorra being the first six European countries where the all-new streaming experience will be made available.

In 2022 HBO Max will become available in the following 14 additional territories as part of its phased global roll-out: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia. Additional territory launches are also planned for next year.

HBO Max will be unveiled to Europe at a virtual launch event in October, showcasing the product and content offering, price points and much more.

HBO Max will offer a world of high-quality entertainment from WarnerMedia's beloved content brands, including Warner Bros., HBO, DC and Cartoon Network, as well as award-winning U.S. and international Max Originals, all in one place for the first time in Europe.

"This is a historic moment as HBO Max lands in Europe," said Johannes Larcher, Head of HBO Max International. "WarnerMedia movies and series like Harry Potter, GAME OF THRONES and THE BIG BANG THEORY are passionately consumed by fans all across Europe, and HBO Max has been created to provide them with the most intuitive and convenient viewing experience to watch these and a diverse range of other amazing titles."

"The unique and exclusive combination of iconic content from Warner Bros., HBO, DC, Cartoon Network, Max Originals, including local productions and more, creates a streaming platform that fans in Europe will love," added Christina Sulebakk, General Manager, HBO Max EMEA. "We see enormous potential as we roll-out the all-new, supercharged streaming platform across the region."

HBO Max makes discovering content seamless by providing an experience tailored to each individual user and serving up content that resonates most through the combination of bespoke editorial curation and custom recommendations.

HBO Max will be available to new customers as well as existing customers of HBO España, HBO Nordic and HBO Go (billed either directly or via eligible partners).