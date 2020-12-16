HBO Max to Launch December 17 on Roku Devices

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) and WarnerMedia today announced an agreement to bring HBO Max to the Roku platform. Starting tomorrow, Dec. 17, Roku users will be able to download HBO Max from the Roku channel store and subscribe directly on their Roku device to access all of HBO Max, which includes 10,000 hours of curated premium storytelling from the iconic brands of HBO, Warner Bros., DC, Adult Swim and much more. For users who have already subscribed to HBO through their Roku devices, the HBO app will automatically update to become the HBO Max app, and they will be able to log in using their existing HBO credentials.

The highly anticipated WONDER WOMAN 1984 debuts in theaters and on HBO Max on Christmas Day and will be available to HBO Max subscribers on their Roku devices directly from their living rooms at no additional cost.

"We believe that all entertainment will be streamed and we are thrilled to partner with HBO Max to bring their incredible library of iconic entertainment brands and blockbuster slate of direct to streaming theatrical releases to the Roku households with more than 100 million people that have made Roku the No. 1 TV streaming platform in America," said Scott Rosenberg, Senior Vice President, Platform Business, Roku. "Reaching mutually beneficial agreements where Roku grows together with our partners is how we deliver an exceptional user experience at an incredible value for consumers and we are excited by the opportunity to deepen our longstanding relationship with the team at WarnerMedia."

"HBO Max is an incredible product with an unparalleled content offering that puts the consumer at the center, and we're thrilled that Roku users will be able to experience all the great stories HBO Max has to offer," said Tony Goncalves, Chief Revenue Officer, WarnerMedia. "We're breaking new ground in the months ahead, and we can't wait to work with our longtime partners at Roku to build on our past successes and bring HBO Max's best-in-class quality entertainment to Roku's large and highly engaged audience."