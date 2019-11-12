HBO Max Working on a FRIENDS Reunion Special

An unscripted "Friends" reunion special featuring the original cast members and series creators is in the works at HBO Max, according to a Hollywood Reporter exclusive.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, David Crane and Marta Kauffman would star in the special and are currently working on agreements.

Bob Greenblatt, WarnerMedia Entertainment and direct-to-consumer chairman, has been the "driving force pushing for the 'Friends' reunion," according to sources.

HBO Max and producers WBTV declined to comment on the Hollywood Reporter's article.

The original news from the Hollywood Reporter can be found here.





Related Articles View More TV Stories