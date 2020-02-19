HBO Max Will Produce THE GORDITA CHRONICLES

Deadline reports that a new series, "The Gordita Chronicles," is in the works at HBO Max.

The series hails from Claudia Forestieri, Josh Berman, Zoe Saldana, and Sony Pictures TV. It is described as a coming-of-age comedy.

It is loosely inspired by Forestieri's life. The series centers around a Latina reporter looking back on her childhood as a chubby, willful and reluctant Dominican immigrant growing up with her eccentric family in 1980s Miami.

Saldana is currently attached to star. She is famous for her work in "Avatar," the recent "Star Trek" films, and in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies.

Read the original story on Deadline.





