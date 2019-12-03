HBO Max To Be Exclusive US Streaming Home for 1980s Period Drama Series BOYS

HBO Max, the upcoming direct-to-consumer offering from WarnerMedia, will be the exclusive U.S. home of the period drama, Boys (working title), in partnership with Britain's Channel 4. Principal photography on the project began in October and is scheduled to air in the UK in 2020.



The five-part series charts the emotional journey of five friends during the 1980s, a decade in which everything changed, most notably with the rise of AIDS. The star-studded cast includes Olly Alexander, Nathaniel Curtis, Shaun Dooley, Omari Douglas, Stephen Fry, Neil Patrick Harris, Keeley Hawes, Callum Scott Howells, Tracy Ann Oberman, and Lydia West.



"It is our delight to be collaborating with the talented Russell T Davies" said Jeniffer Kim, senior vice president of international originals, HBO Max. "He has crafted a beautiful coming of age story, exploring the excitement of new friendships and self-discovery during a period when there were so many unknowns. Russell's mastery is so evident throughout and with Nicola's producing expertise and Ch4's collaboration, we at HBO Max are thrilled to partner in sharing this moving story."



Russell T Davies commented; "This was an astonishing decade, when a sudden new virus meant life became more stark, vivid and precious than ever before. I've carried these stories with me for years, and it's an honour to find them a home with HBO Max."



Nicola Shindler, executive producer and CEO of RED Production Company added; "We're delighted that Boys has found its US home on HBO Max, and we look forward to sharing this extraordinary story with viewers next year."



Produced by RED Production Company, a STUDIOCANAL company, the project is written and executive produced by multi-BAFTA Award-winning writer Russell T Davies (A Very English Scandal, Years and Years, Queer as Folk, Doctor Who). The project is directed by Peter Hoar (Umbrella Academy, The Last Kingdom, Da Vinci's Demons), produced by Phil Collinson (Gentleman Jack, Good Omens, Doctor Who), and executive produced by Davies and RED Production Company's Nicola Shindler (Years and Years, Safe, Happy Valley, Queer As Folk, Cucumber). Boys marks the 10th collaboration between Davies and RED in the wake of such previous timely and emotionally charged dramas as Queer as Folk, Banana, Cucumber, Casanova, The Second Coming, and Bob & Rose. all3media International is the global partner marking the second deal with HBO Max after the recently announced White House Farm acquisition.





