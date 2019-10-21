HBO Max Teams with Monica Lewinsky for 15 MINUTES OF SHAME Documentary

HBO Max has picked up the groundbreaking documentary 15 Minutes of Shame from executive producers Monica Lewinsky and Max Joseph (MTV's Catfish). Produced by Six West, the documentary features Joseph with appearances by Lewinsky as they take an in-depth look at the public shaming epidemic in our culture and explore our collective need to destroy one another.



15 Minutes of Shame features well known, bold-faced names and is a timely, irreverent roller-coaster ride through the world of public shaming. Using follow-doc storytelling, social experiments, and the examination of social behavior, this documentary film will feature individuals from around the globe who have been publicly shamed - while exploring the bullies, the bystanders, the media, psychologists, politicians and experts in between. 15 Minutes of Shame is about one of the most pressing and unaddressed issues of modern life, brought to you by the people who know it best.

"Monica Lewinsky is an anti-bullying activist with unparalleled authority, making her the perfect partner for this project," said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. "And Max's strong advocacy for social justice and distinctive storytelling make him particularly well-suited to explore this complex modern phenomenon."



Lewinsky's impactful work includes her 2015 TED Talk "The Price of Shame," which has garnered over 16 million views, as well as several award-winning anti-bullying campaigns including 2018's "Defy the Name" and 2017's Emmy-nominated "In Real Life." Joseph is an award-winning filmmaker who has made over 100 shorts, commercials, and viral videos. He directed and co-wrote the feature film We Are Your Friends (acquired by Warner Bros in 2015) and his non-fiction work has been featured at Sundance, Telluride, SXSW, and the Cannes Creativity Festival where he won a Cannes Lion. Joseph co-hosted and executive produced MTV's Catfish for seven seasons.



Steve Ascher and Kristy Sabat serve as executive producers for Six West.





