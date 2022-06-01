HBO Max Renews OUR FLAG MEANS DEATH For A Second Season

HBO Max has renewed the comedy series OUR FLAG MEANS DEATH, from creator-showrunner David Jenkins, Emmy®-nominated executive producer and star Taika Waititi and Emmy®-nominated executive producer Garrett Basch, for a second season.

Season one was (very) loosely based on the true adventures of 18th century would-be pirate Stede Bonnet, played by Rhys Darby. After trading in the seemingly charmed life of a gentleman for one of a swashbuckling buccaneer, Stede became captain of the pirate ship Revenge. Struggling to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew, Stede's fortunes changed after a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard, played by Waititi. To their surprise, the wildly different Stede and Blackbeard found more than friendship on the high seas... they found love. Now they have to survive it.

OUR FLAG MEANS DEATH debuted in March to popular and critical acclaim, ranking among the top five Max Original comedy series launches and Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. IndieWire hailed the series as "sweet and splendid," noting, "hearing Waititi and Darby bounce off each other... is pure joy."

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max: "We are so happy to bring this truly ONE OF A KIND series back! We congratulate David, Taika, Rhys and the entire talented cast and crew, and thank the show's fans for embracing it wholeheartedly."

Creator David Jenkins: "We felt the show was special while we were making it, but fans' open-armed embrace of the inhabitants of the Revenge makes heading into a second season all the more sweet. Thanks to our team at HBO Max, our invested executive producers, and our wildly enthusiastic audience for making another voyage to this world possible."

In addition to Darby and Waititi, season one starred an ensemble cast that included Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matt Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O'Neill, Guz Khan, David Fane, Rory Kinnear, Samba Schutte, Nat Faxon, Fred Armisen and Leslie Jones.

OUR FLAG MEANS DEATH is executive produced by Academy Award® winner Waititi, alongside creator-showrunner David Jenkins, Garrett Basch and Dan Halsted.