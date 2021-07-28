HBO Max Original Series THE PRINCE To Debut At Midnight With All 12 Episodes

HBO Max has released the official trailer for the animated comedy THE PRINCE, created by Gary Janetti. All 12 episodes of the series will premiere tonight at midnight (PT), THURSDAY, JULY 29, on HBO Max.



THE PRINCE is a satirical take about the imagined inner workings of the royal family through the eyes of an animated Prince George, the youngest heir to the throne, as he spills all the royal "tea" on his family, followers, and the monarchy. Featuring a star-studded voice cast, THE PRINCE is an outlandishly funny, warm, and one-of-a-kind parody of Buckingham Palace's residents and staff.



Gary Janetti stars in the series as the fictionalized Prince George alongside THE VOICE talents of Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry, Alan Cumming as George's butler Owen, Frances de la Tour as Queen Elizabeth, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, Condola Rashad at Meghan Markle, Iwan Rheon as Prince William, Dan Stevens as Prince Charles, and Sophie Turner as Princess Charlotte.



Guest stars on the series include: Paul Anderson, Samuel Barnett, and Sacha Dhawan as various voices; and as themselves, Andy Cohen, Brad Goreski, Kelly Ripa and from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills": Garcelle Beuavais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp, Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna.



THE PRINCE is produced by 20th Television Animation with animation by Bento Box. The series is created, written, and executive produced by four-time Emmy nominee Gary Janetti ("Will & Grace," "Family Guy" and "Vicious") and produced by Eli Dolleman ("The Cleveland Show"). The animation is executive produced by Emmy winners Joel Kuwahara and Scott Greenberg ("Bob's Burgers") and produced by Leanne Moreau ("Young Justice").