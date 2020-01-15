HBO Max Orders Unscripted Series THE EVENT From Wolfgang Puck

HBO Max has ordered eight episodes of The Event, an unscripted documentary series. Viewers will be given an unprecedented look behind the scenes of the extraordinary events created by Wolfgang Puck Catering and legendary restaurateur Wolfgang Puck. From Renegade 83, each one-hour episode will follow various members of Puck's team as they strive to amaze clients and surpass even the highest expectations. With events like the Academy Awards® Oscars Party to the 10,000 guest Adobe MAXBash under their belts, the sky's the limit for this impressive team.



"Wolfgang is one of the most accomplished chefs of our time and for decades has been the go-to restaurateur and caterer for the biggest names and events in Hollywood and across the country," said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer HBO Max, president TNT, TBS, and TruTV. "This series will usher viewers into a world of opulence and luxury and showcase the unpredictable challenges he and his team encounter while executing the biggest and most exclusive A-list events we all wish we were invited to."



Wolfgang Puck said, "We are really excited to share a behind the scenes look at planning our most creative and complicated events with HBO Max subscribers."



Known as the crème de la crème of America's catering world, Wolfgang Puck Catering is one of the most resourceful catering companies in the industry, throwing lavish events for high-profile corporate, cultural and entertainment clients. The Event will give fans access to trade secrets and creative development for planning the world's most exclusive parties while sharing the passions and process of a renowned event staff.



The Event is executive produced by David Garfinkle and Jay Renfroe for Renegade 83; Wolfgang Puck; Carl Schuster; Eamon Harrington and John Watkin.





