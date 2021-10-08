HBO Max Orders Unscripted Series ATLAS OF THE HEART From Dr. Brené Brown

HBO Max has given an eight-episode order to Dr. Brené Brown's unscripted series, ATLAS OF THE HEART.

The series will utilize Brown's extensive research to explore the emotions and experiences that define what it means to be human and provides a new framework for cultivating meaningful connection. Anguish, wonder, awe, anxiety, envy, jealousy, resentment, compassion, empathy, disappointment, regret, and overwhelm are among the wide range of topics that will be examined as the series goes into production in Austin, Texas later this month.

"For ATLAS OF THE HEART, researcher and five-time #1 New York Times bestselling author Dr. Brené Brown takes viewers on an interactive journey through the range of emotions and experiences that define what it means to be human," Dr. Brené Brown said in a statement. "Grounded in more than two decades of research, Brown brings together a dynamic mix of powerful storytelling, pop culture references, and a range of impressive researchers to share the language, tools and framework for meaningful connection."

ATLAS OF THE HEART is executive produced by Brown for Weird Lucy Productions alongside Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, Barb Bialkowski and Jared Morell for Den of Thieves. Meaghan Rady will serve as executive producer and showrunner.