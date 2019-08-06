HBO Max Lands ANNA K, Adaptation of Jenny Lee's Upcoming Novel

Aug. 6, 2019  
Leo Tolstoy's classic "Anna Karenina" will be adapted by Jenny Lee in her novel "Anna K" as well as in the upcoming HBO Max series of the same name.

The series is in early production and will be produced by Entertainment One, Scooter Braun's SB Projects and Drew Comins' Creative Engine Entertainment.

"Described as "Gossip Girl" and "13 Reasons Why" meets "Crazy Rich Asians," "Anna K" is set between Manhattan and Greenwich, CT. It follows a Korean-American 'it' girl caught between her picture-perfect, family-approved boyfriend and the guy who might just be her one true love, along with her high-flying cast of friends and family," Deadline writes.

Lee will act as the show's creator and write the series. She has also worked on "Boomerang," "Brockmire," "Young & Hungry" and "Shake It Up." Her novel adapatation will be released in March 2020.

Read the original news in Deadline here.



