HBO Max Greenlights Adam McKay's THE UNINHABITABLE EARTH

HBO Max announced from the stage at the WarnerMedia Television Critics Association (TCA) Day, a greenlight for Oscar® and Emmy® Award-winning writer Adam McKay's (Succession, The Big Short) The Uninhabitable Earth. This anthology series from wiip is inspired by David Wallace-Wells' global best-selling book and New York Magazine article of the same name and will be comprised of stand-alone fictional stories covering a wide range of genres and possible futures that could result from the rapid warming of our planet. McKay, who recently closed a five-year, overall television deal with HBO and HBO Max, is attached to write and direct the first episode. The plan is for the first season to enlist top directors and writers to join in creating a provocative and entertaining series that taps into our unease with just how delicately our planet is teetering on the precipice.



"Adam is one of the rare artists who can deliver a pointed, impactful message in a piece of great entertainment," said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max and president TBS, TNT, and truTV. "I can't wait to see what he does with this material, as there is no timelier and more relevant message than a wake-up call on climate change and the growing impact on our lives."



"I've been chomping at the bit to get this show going. I'm very happy that HBO Max stepped up and made the commitment. There's obviously no subject as vast and daunting," said Adam McKay.



In the 2019 #1 New York Times bestseller, The Uninhabitable Earth, author David Wallace-Wells offers readers a travelogue of the near future and the impending terrors - rising sea levels, food shortages, refugee emergencies, climate wars and economic devastation - we will all face. His work forecasts all of the ways the world will be forever transformed if we don't take swift, sweeping measures.



The Uninhabitable Earth is executive produced by Hyperobject Industries' Adam McKay and Kevin Messick (Succession), wiip's Paul Lee (Dickinson) and Mark Roybal (No Country for Old Men), and Animal Kingdom's David Kaplan (It Follows) and Andrea Roa (It Comes at Night). David Wallace-Wells serves as a consulting producer.





Related Articles View More TV Stories