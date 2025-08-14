HBO Max Expands International Library with New GKIDS Titles

On September 1, the first batch of titles included in the new agreement will drop on HBO Max for all subscribers.
Through an expanded partnership, HBO Max is set to bring additional titles to the streaming service from international distributor GKIDS Films. On September 1, the first batch of titles included in the new agreement will drop on HBO Max for all subscribers, featuring the works of filmmaker Makoto Shinkai along with the North American streaming debuts and 4K streaming debuts of select titles for premium subscribers.
Titles coming to the streamer later in 2025 and 2026 include the critically acclaimed hit film “Shin Godzilla” from director Hideaki Anno and co-director Shinji Higuchi, for the first time in 4K. Also included will be the works of Academy Award® and Golden Globe®-nominated filmmaker Mamoru Hosoda in 4K streaming debuts, as well as films from Golden Globe®-nominated filmmaker Masaaki Yuasa, legendary filmmakers Satoshi Kon and Mamoru Oshii, Naoko Yamada, and more.
