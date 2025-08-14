HBO Max Expands International Library with New GKIDS Titles

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Through an expanded partnership, HBO Max is set to bring additional titles to the streaming service from international distributor GKIDS Films. On September 1, the first batch of titles included in the new agreement will drop on HBO Max for all subscribers, featuring the works of filmmaker Makoto Shinkai along with the North American streaming debuts and 4K streaming debuts of select titles for premium subscribers.

September 1 Titles

Children Who Chase Lost Voices (dir. Makoto Shinkai)

Fireworks (dir. Akiyuki Shinbo, Noboyuki Takeuchi)

Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko (dir. Ayumu Watanabe) (North American Streaming Debut)

Ghost Cat Anzu (dir. Yôko Kuno, Nobuhiro Yamasa) (North American Streaming Debut)

Lonely Castle in the Mirror (dir. Keiichi Hara) (North American Streaming Debut)

Love & Pop (dir. Hideaki Anno) (North American Streaming Debut)

The Place Promised in Our Early Days (dir. Makoto Shinkai)

Your Name. (dir. Makoto Shinkai) (4K Streaming Debut)

Titles coming to the streamer later in 2025 and 2026 include the critically acclaimed hit film “Shin Godzilla” from director Hideaki Anno and co-director Shinji Higuchi, for the first time in 4K. Also included will be the works of Academy Award® and Golden Globe®-nominated filmmaker Mamoru Hosoda in 4K streaming debuts, as well as films from Golden Globe®-nominated filmmaker Masaaki Yuasa, legendary filmmakers Satoshi Kon and Mamoru Oshii, Naoko Yamada, and more.

Titles Coming in 2025 and 2026

Angel’s Egg (dir. Mamoru Oshii) (North American Streaming Debut, 4K Streaming Debut)

Liz and the Blue Bird (dir. Naoko Yamada)

Lu Over the Wall (dir. Masaaki Yuasa)

Millennium Actress (dir. Satoshi Kon)

Mind Game (dir. Masaaki Yuasa)

Perfect Blue (dir. Satoshi Kon) (4K Streaming Debut)

Shin Godzilla (dir. Hideaki Anno, co-director Shinji Higuchi) (4K Streaming Debut)

Summer Wars (dir. Mamoru Hosoda) (4K Streaming Debut)

The Boy and the Beast (dir. Mamoru Hosoda) (4K Streaming Debut)

The Colors Within (dir. Naoko Yamada) (North American Streaming Debut)

The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (dir. Mamoru Hosoda) (4K Streaming Debut)

Wolf Children (dir. Mamoru Hosoda) (4K Streaming Debut)