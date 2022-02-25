HBO Max & CBC Renew SORT OF for a Second Season

HBO Max and CBC have renewed SORT OF for a second season, it was announced today. Created by Bilal Baig ("Acha Bacha") and Fab Filippo ("Save Me"), the critically acclaimed CBC and Max Original comedy debuted on HBO Max in November 2021 following its Canadian premiere on CBC Gem in October 2021.

The series was an official selection of the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival and made The Hollywood Reporter, The Globe and Mail and Vanity Fair's "Best TV Shows of 2021" lists. SORT OF also leads this year's Canadian Screen Award nominations with 13 nods, including Best Comedy Series.

"We are so thrilled that we are able to dive back into the worlds of SORT OF, and to keep exploring the evolution of all our characters (including some new ones!) as they continue to investigate who they are in the world as friends, family members, lovers and human beings," said Bilal Baig, co-creator, showrunner, executive producer and lead actor.

"Baig and Filippo's honest and insightful storytelling is a lesson in unraveling conventional views of identity," said Jeniffer Kim, SVP, International Originals, HBO Max. "We could not be more excited to partner with CBC and Sienna Films on another season of this very special show."

"SORT OF speaks to the complexity of BEING HUMAN with wit, warmth and an authentic sense of inclusivity, thanks to the distinct voices of Bilal and Fab," said Sally Catto, General Manager, Entertainment, Factual & Sports, CBC. "SORT OF has struck such a powerful chord with audiences, and we are thrilled to work with HBO Max and Sienna Films on the next chapter of Sabi's story."

"It's been a wonderful experience to develop this show from the ground up with Bilal and Fab, and now to have the opportunity in Season 2 to dig even deeper," said Jennifer Kawaja, executive producer, Sienna Films.

Called "funny, tender, and humane" by NPR, "the kind of representation everyone deserves" by Mashable and "a small masterpiece of contemporary urban storytelling" by The Globe and Mail, SORT OF follows THE JOURNEY of "Sabi Mehboob" (Baig), a gender fluid millennial who straddles various identities from sexy bartender at an LGBTQ bookstore/bar, to the youngest child in a large Pakistani family, to the de facto parent of a downtown hipster family.

Sabi feels like they're in transition in every aspect of their life, from gender to love to sexuality to family to career. A coming-of-age story, SORT OF exposes the labels we once poured ourselves into as no longer applicable... to anyone.

The series is created by Bilal Baig and Fab Filippo, who also serve as showrunners and executive producers, and produced with the participation of the Canada Media Fund. Sienna Films' Jennifer Kawaja is also an executive producer on the series. SORT OF is distributed worldwide by Sphere Media. Abacus Media Rights handles sales outside of the United States and Latin America.