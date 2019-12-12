HBO Max Announces a NATIONAL LAMPOON'S VACATION Series Produced by Johnny Galecki

HBO Max has announced a new half-hour, single-camera comedy, The Griswolds, based on the National Lampoon's Vacation films, from Warner Bros. Pictures

The Griswolds are back! This comedy brings the iconic family home from vacation and explores their daily lives in the suburbs of modern-day Chicago.

Alcide Bava Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television is the studio behind the series. Tim Hobert will executive produce and write the series. Johnny Galecki, Holly Brown (both Alcide Bava) will also executive produce. Cory Wood (Alcide Bava) is on board as a producer.

HBO Max is WarnerMedia's direct-to-consumer offering debuting in spring 2020. With 10,000 hours of curated premium content anticipated at launch, HBO Max will offer powerhouse programming for everyone in the home, bringing together HBO, a robust slate of new original series, key third-party licensed programs and movies, and fan favorites from WarnerMedia's rich library including Warner Bros., New Line, DC, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, Looney Tunes and more. Sign up for updates at HBOMax.com.





