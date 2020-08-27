HBO Max Announces Mo Willems' First Live-Action Special

See the trailer and key art here.

HBO Max today announced the Thursday, September 17 premiere date for Emmy® Award-winning writer Mo Willem's first live-action special Mo Willems and The Storytime All-Stars Present: Don't Let The Pigeon Do Storytime!, and debuted its official trailer and key art.



Beloved New York Times bestselling children's book author and illustrator Mo Willems, who began his career on Sesame Street, is the inaugural Education Artist-in-Residence at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and HBO Max's very first Artist-in-Residence! HBO Max has an exclusive, multi-year deal with Willems and this first Storytime special, shot at the Kennedy Center, includes live readings and sketch comedy by celebrities including Anthony Anderson (black-ish), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community), Rachel Dratch (Saturday Night Live), Cameron Esposito (Take My Wife), Tony Hale (Veep), Greta Lee (Russian Doll), Tom Lennon (The Odd Couple), Natalie Morales (Abby's) and Oscar Nunez (The Office).



Don't Let The Pigeon Do Storytime! was directed by comedian Bobcat Goldthwait - who directed Jimmy Kimmel Live! from 2004 to 2007 - and produced by Stampede Ventures, with Willems and Stampede's Greg Silverman, Gideon Yu, Jay Judah and Chris Bosco serving as executive producers.

