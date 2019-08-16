HBO Limited Series MRS. FLETCHER Starring Kathryn Hahn to Debut This October

Starring Kathryn Hahn (Emmy(R) nominee for "Transparent"; HBO's forthcoming "I Know This Much Is True") in the title role, MRS. FLETCHER, a seven-episode limited series debuting SUNDAY, OCT. 27 (10:30-11:00 p.m. ET/PT), is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Tom Perrotta. The series is a dual coming-of-age story chronicling the personal and sexual journeys of an empty-nest mother and her college freshman son, who both embrace their newfound freedom with mixed results.

The series is also available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms.

As the series begins, Eve Fletcher (Kathryn Hahn), a mid-40s single mom who works as the executive director of a senior center, drops her only child off at college and returns home to a very empty house. Meanwhile, Eve's son Brendan (Jackson White), a popular (though sometimes clueless) jock, finds college is a little more complicated than he expected and struggles to make connections with his more socially and politically aware fellow students. As mother and son find themselves alone for the first time, this sharp, provocative series navigates themes of parenthood, sexuality, love, and identity in a cultural moment when attitudes about gender and sex are evolving rapidly.

The cast also includes Owen Teague, Katie Kershaw, Domenick Lombardozzi, Cameron Boyce, Jen Richards and Casey Wilson.

MRS. FLETCHER was created by Tom Perrotta; based on the book written by Tom Perrotta; executive producer/writer Tom Perrotta; executive producer Helen Estabrook.









