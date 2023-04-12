Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HBO Gives Series Order To 'Game Of Thrones' Prequel A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS: THE HEDGE KNIGHT

The series was announced today exclusively during Warner Bros. Discovery’s unveiling of the Max streaming service on the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles.

Apr. 12, 2023  

HBO has given a series order to drama series A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS: THE HEDGE KNIGHT, it was announced TODAY exclusively during Warner Bros. Discovery's unveiling of the Max streaming service on the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles.

The "Game of Thrones" prequel series will be written and executive produced by George R.R. Martin and Ira Parker. Ryan Condal and Vince Gerardis will also executive produce.

A century before the events of "Game of Thrones," two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros... a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.

George R.R. Martin will serve as writer/executive producer, Ira Parker will serve as writer/executive producer. Ryan Condal and Vince Gerardis will serve as executive producers.



