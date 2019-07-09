HBO Films' SHARE to Debut July 27

The HBO Films presentation SHARE debuts SATURDAY, JULY 27 at 10:00 p.m. (ET/PT).

Based on Pippa Bianco's Cannes Film Festival award-winning short of the same name, this feature-length drama stars Rhianne Barreto as 16-year-old Mandy, who discovers a disturbing video from a night she doesn't remember and must try to figure out what happened and how to navigate the escalating fallout. SHARE also stars Charlie Plummer, Poorna Jagannathan, J.C. MacKenzie, Nicholas Galitzine, Lovie Simone and Danny Mastrogiorgio.

"'Share' is a word that implies both ownership and disclosure and what interests me is the question of what we think we are entitled to of someone else's experience," says Bianco. "I see Mandy as having the courage to bear this burden as she tries to answer the question she wants answered. She confronts incredible uncertainty and loss and pain with grace and stoicism. She makes very difficult, brave choices-even if those choices are to wait, to listen, to question, to confront, and to endure."

At the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, Pippa Bianco received the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award and Rhianne Barreto won the Special Jury Award for Achievement in Acting, both in the U.S. Dramatic Competition. The film was also featured this year as the closing night screening of MoMA and Film Society of Lincoln Center's New Directors/New Films Festival, and most recently screened in official selection at Cannes Film Festival.

SHARE has been hailed by IndieWire as "a stylistically assured, engrossing mystery with real political and moral stakes" that is "searing and terrifyingly prescient," and by Vox as "a sensitive, complex [and] important film." The Hollywood Reporter praises it as "a mature and insightful feature debut" with "down-to-earth portrayals and a compelling cinematographic through-line" and Filmmaker Magazine calls it "pure insight translated exquisitely into film."

SHARE is an HBO Films presentation of an A24 and Loveless production; written and directed by Pippa Bianco; produced by Carly Hugo, Tyler Byrne and Matt Parker.





