HBO Films' BAD EDUCATION Debuts April 25

Inspired by true events, BAD EDUCATION, debuting SATURDAY, APRIL 25 (8:00-9:30 p.m. ET/PT), follows Frank Tassone (Hugh Jackman) and Pam Gluckin (Allison Janney) who reign over a popular Long Island school district on the verge of the nation's top spot, spurring record college admissions and soaring property values. But when an embezzlement scheme surfaces that threatens to destroy all they've built, Frank is forced to maintain order and secrecy - by whatever means necessary.

The film will also be available on HBO On Demand, HBO NOW, HBO GO and partners' streaming platforms.



BAD EDUCATION is directed by Cory Finley and written by Mike Makowsky and is based on a New York Magazine article by Robert Kolker. The film stars Academy Award nominated and Golden Globe and Tony Award winner Hugh Jackman ("The Greatest Showman," "Les Misérables") and Emmy®, Academy Award and Golden Globe winner Allison Janney ("I, Tonya," "Mom").



The film also stars Ray Romano as Big Bob Spicer, the school board president. Additional cast includes Geraldine Viswanathan, Alex Wolff, Rafael Casal and Annaleigh Ashford.



BAD EDUCATION, an HBO Films presentation, is directed by Cory Finley; written by Mike Makowsky, based on a New York Magazine article by Robert Kolker; produced by Fred Berger and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones for Automatik; Julia Lebedev, Edward Vaisman, and Oren Moverman for Sight Unseen Pictures; Mike Makowsky for Slater Hall; executive produced by Leonid Lebedev and Caroline Jacko.





