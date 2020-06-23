HBO Europe's PATRIA to Premiere This September in Europe, the U.S. and Latin America

HBO Europe's PATRIA, which was due to be made available in May, will now be released day and date across HBO Europe and HBO Latin America territories, as well as in the U.S. beginning MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 27. New episodes will be released weekly.



In the U.S., the series will be available to stream on HBO GO®, HBO NOW®, and on HBO via HBO Max and other partners' platforms starting September 27, and on HBO Latino beginning September 30. In Europe, the show will be made available in HBO Europe's 21 territories on September 27th. In over 40 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, the series will be broadcast on HBO and will be available on HBO GO from September 27.



PATRIA tells a story - over three decades - of the Spanish Basque Country threatened by the separatist terrorism of ETA, through the eyes of two families divided by the violent conflict.



The series has been created and written by Aitor Gabilondo, based on the bestselling novel Patria by Fernando Aramburu, edited by Tusquets Editores, S.A. It is directed by Felix Viscarret and Óscar Pedraza. Executive Producers for HBO Europe are Miguel Salvat, Steve Matthews and Antony Root. Patria was produced by Alea Media for HBO Europe, with participation from HBO Latin America.

