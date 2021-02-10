HBO Drama Series IN TREATMENT, Starring Uzo Aduba, Returns This May

The Emmy®-winning drama series IN TREATMENT returns for its fourth season this May on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Emmy® winner Uzo Aduba ("Mrs. America," "Orange is the New Black") will play the lead role of THE THERAPIST at the center of the season, as the observant, empathetic Dr. Brooke Taylor.

The reimagining of the series is set in present-day Los Angeles and brings a diverse trio of patients in session with Brooke to help navigate a variety of modern concerns. Issues such as the global pandemic and recent major social and cultural shifts are a backdrop to the work Brooke will undertake -- all while she deals with complications in her own personal life.

IN TREATMENT also stars Anthony Ramos ("Hamilton") as Eladio, who works as a home health aide for a wealthy family's adult son; Liza Colón-Zayas ("David Makes Man") as Rita, Brooke's longtime confidant and friend who supports Brooke as she contends with her own demons after a life-altering loss; John Benjamin Hickey ("Jessica Jones") as Colin, a charming millionaire beach bum turned white-collar criminal reckoning with all the ways his life has changed following his recent release from prison; Quintessa Swindell ("Euphoria") as Laila, Brooke's distrustful, teenage client, struggling to carve out her own identity separate from her family's overbearing expectations; and Joel Kinnaman ("For All Mankind") as Adam, Brooke's long-time on-again, off-again boyfriend who has resurfaced to create further complexity for her.

IN TREATMENT originally debuted on HBO in 2008, running for three seasons starring Gabriel Byrne and Dianne Wiest. The Emmy®-winning series also garnered Peabody and AFI Awards wins.

IN TREATMENT is produced by HBO Entertainment; executive producers Stephen Levinson, Mark Wahlberg, Hagai Levi, Jennifer Schuur, Joshua Allen and Melissa Bernstein; Joanne Toll and Noa Tishby serve as co-executive producers. IN TREATMENT is produced in association with Leverage, Closest to the Hole Productions and Sheleg.