HBO Documentary MY MOM JAYNE From Mariska Hargitay To Debut This June

The HBO Original documentary My Mom Jayne, a film by Mariska Hargitay, will debut this June on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. The documentary marks Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actress and filmmaker Hargitay’s feature film directorial debut and the first time she has delved into her mother Jayne Mansfield’s story and legacy, almost sixty years after the Hollywood legend’s tragic death.

Mariska Hargitay was three years old when her mother, Jayne Mansfield, tragically died in a car accident at the age of 34. The film follows Mariska as she seeks to know, understand, and embrace her mother for the first time.

Through intimate interviews and a collection of never-before-seen photos and home movies, she grapples with her mother’s public and private legacy and discovers the layers and depth of who Jayne was, not only to her audience but to those who were closest to her.

My Mom Jayne is directed and produced by Mariska Hargitay, with Trish Adlesic serving as producer and Lauren Bromley as executive producer.

Photo credit: Photo 12/Alamy Stock Photo/Courtesy of HBO

