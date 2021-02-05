HBO Documentary Films' Four-Part Documentary Series ALLEN v. FARROW Debuts Feb. 21

HBO Documentary Film's ALLEN v. FARROW, from award-winning investigative filmmakers Kirby Dick & Amy Ziering and Amy Herdy, is a four-part documentary series that goes behind decades of sensational headlines to reveal the private story of one of Hollywood's most notorious and public scandals: the accusation of sexual abuse against Woody Allen involving Dylan, his then seven-year-old daughter with Mia Farrow; their subsequent custody trial, the revelation of Allen's relationship with Farrow's daughter, Soon-Yi; and the controversial aftermath in the years that followed. Once celebrated for their on and off-screen partnership, Farrow and Allen's lives were irrevocably fractured and their sprawling family torn apart with the public disclosure of the abuse allegations and the vitriolic disputes that followed. ALLEN v. FARROW debuts on SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 21 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT), with new episodes airing subsequent Sundays at the same time.

ALLEN v. FARROW will debut on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.

This gripping series interweaves new investigative work - meticulously pieced together via intimate home movie footage, court documents, police evidence, revelatory videotape and never-before-heard audio tapes - with exclusive, in-depth interviews on the subject with Mia Farrow, Dylan Farrow, Ronan Farrow, family friend Carly Simon, prosecutor Frank Maco, relatives, investigators, experts and other first-hand eyewitnesses - many of them speaking publicly about the events for the first time. The series also includes prominent cultural voices exploring Allen's body of work in a broader context and reflecting on how public revelations about the personal lives of artists can lead to re-evaluations of their work.

ALLEN v. FARROW includes an intimate look at Farrow and Allen's charmed courtship and emergence as one of Hollywood's power couples, making thirteen influential films together over a decade. Over time, Allen becoming a father figure to Farrow's children as well as their shared children. Yet, threaded throughout all of their professional success and personal achievements there were dark undercurrents at play.

ALLEN v. FARROW examines the shattering effects of trauma on a family and is A HAUNTING depiction of the skepticism and backlash that can result from an accusation.

Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering's groundbreaking films have profoundly impacted American institutions and culture, resulting in sweeping policy changes and far-reaching national discussions. Their work has been recognized by every major film and television award including: two Oscar nominations, an Emmy®, a Peabody, the Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award and George Polk Award. Their latest critically acclaimed documentary feature, "On The Record," is currently streaming on HBO Max.

HBO Documentary Films presents in association with Impact Partners and Chicago Media Project a Jane Doe Films Production. Directed by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering; produced by Amy Herdy and Jamie Rogers; executive produced by Kirby Dick, Amy Ziering, Dan Cogan, Tara Lynda Guber, Artemis Rising Foundation, Maiken Baird, Ian Darling, Steve Cohen & Paula Froehle,The Lozen Foundation, Debbie L. McLeod, Jenny Raskin, Geralyn White Dreyfous; edited by Mikaela Shwer and Parker Laramie; music by Michael Abels. For HBO: senior producer, Sara Rodriguez; executive producers, Lisa Heller and Nancy Abraham.

