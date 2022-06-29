HBO Announces NIKKI GLASER: GOOD CLEAN FILTH Comedy Special

Comedian and actress Nikki Glaser, host and executive producer of hit Max Original reality dating series FBOY Island, showcases her shockingly honest style of comedy in her first hour-long HBO comedy special, NIKKI GLASER: GOOD CLEAN FILTH, debuting SATURDAY, JULY 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT). The special will debut on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.

Taped late last year at the Paramount Theater in Denver, Colorado in front of a sold-out audience, Nikki Glaser takes on a range of topics in her brutally-honest yet conversational style. Whether she's dishing about sex, outlining the do's and dont's of dating (and how to trick someone into marriage), or oversharing about her (not-so-private) parts, Glaser delivers an hour of unapologetic and no-holds-barred comedy... not for mere shock value, but to be open about topics often considered "taboo."

Her ability to joke about her most humiliating moments as a woman in the modern world is not just for the laughs, she's also adamant about being the empowering voice for women that she yearned for as a confused adolescent.

Last summer, Nikki Glaser kicked off her nationwide comedy tour, ONE NIGHT WITH NIKKI GLASER and took her love for reality TV to the next level by hosting and executive producing the HBO Max reality dating series FBOY ISLAND, which premieres its second season on July 14.

TIME called it a "compelling and clever masterpiece" with "smart execution" noting that, "An advisor to the women and a gentle antagonist to the FBoys, Glaser, a comedian, brings just the right level of self-aware humor." She is the host of three hit podcasts, including her daily show, THE NIKKI GLASER PODCAST, and this past May, debuted her new reality show on E! "Welcome Home Nikki Glaser."

Nikki has multiple stand-up specials and late-night TV appearances including her 2019 Netflix comedy special, Bangin', which Vulture included in their "10 Best Comedy Specials of 2019" year-end list, "Comedy Central Roasts," guest-hosting "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," and hosting the "2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted." Nikki hosted, co-created and executive produced the critically-acclaimed comedic show, "Not Safe with Nikki Glaser," for Comedy Central and "Nikki & Sara Live" for MTV.

NIKKI GLASER: GOOD CLEAN FILTH is written by Nikki Glaser; directed by Linda Mendoza; executive produced by Nikki Glaser, Alex Murray and John Irwin; co-executive produced by Casey Spira.

Watch the new trailer here: