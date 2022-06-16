HBO Announces INDUSTRY Season Two Premiere







The eight-episode second season of HBO drama series INDUSTRY, from creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, debuts Monday, August 1 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

INDUSTRY gives an insider's view of the blackbox of high finance following a group of young bankers as they forge their identities within the PRESSURE COOKER environment and sex and drug fueled blitz of international bank Pierpoint & Co's London office. In Season 2, our grads are no longer allowed to hide behind their graduate status. The market is ripping, and Pierpoint's back to work or else mandate has the trading floor more charged up and paranoid than ever.

New U.S. management will be gasoline on the flames - an injection of cross Atlantic energy that lights a fire under each and every employee. Now Harper (Herrold), Yasmin (Abela) and Robert (Lawtey) must drive new business and make new alliances both in and out of the office as Pierpoint and its junior bankers seek to take every advantage in a post-COVID world.

After almost all secured positions at Pierpoint & Co., season two of INDUSTRY picks up a year after the height of the pandemic and stars returning "Graduates" Myha'la Herrold ("Bodies, Bodies, Bodies") as Harper Stern, Marisa Abela ("Cobra") as Yasmin Kara-Hanani, Harry Lawtey ("The Pale Blue Eye") as Robert Spearing, and David Jonsson ("Deep State") as Gus Sackey; and "Management" Ken Leung ("Old" and HBO's High Maintenance") as Eric Tao, and Conor MacNeill ("Artemis Fowl") as Kenny Kilblane.

Stirring up the status quo at Pierpoint & Co. are new cast regulars this season Alex Alomar Akpobome ("Twenties") as Danny Van Deventer, a wonderkid Executive Director from the New York office, Indy Lewis ("La Fortuna") as Venetia Berens, Yasmin's newest recruit on the Foreign Exchange Sales Desk, and Katrine de Candole ("Dominion") as Celeste Pacquet.

Jay Duplass ("The Chair") stars as reputable hedge fund manager Jesse Bloom, Sonny Poon Tip ("Anatomy of a Scandal") as his son Leo Bloom, and Adam Levy ("The Witcher") as Yasmin's playboy father Charles Hanani. Returning recurring cast include Sarah Parish as Nicole Craig, Nicholas Bishop as Maxim Alonso, Sagar Radia as Rishi Ramdani, Mark Dexter as Hilary Wyndham, and Caoilfhionni Dunne as Jackie Walsh.

INDUSTRY is created, written and executive produced by Mickey Down & Konrad Kay; written and executive produced by Jami O'Brien. The series is a Bad Wolf Production for HBO/BBC and is executive produced by Jane Tranter, David P. Davis, Ryan Rasmussen, and by Ben Irving for BBC; produced by Edo Ferretti. Additional writers include Matthew Barry, Zara Meerza, Joseph Charlton and Charly Evon Simpson. Directors include Birgitte Stærmose, Isabella Eklöf and Caleb Femi.