HARLEM'S KITCHEN Pilot in the Works at ABC

Variety reports that "Harlem's Kitchen" has been picked up for a pilot at ABC. This is the third pilot to arrive at ABC this year.

"Harlem's Kitchen" is described as an ensemble family drama set in a fine dining restaurant in Harlem. Ellis Rice, Executive Chef and patriarch, runs a successful restaurant with his wife and three daughters. But an unexpected death thrusts THE FAMILY into turmoil and puts the restaurant's future in jeopardy as long-buried secrets are revealed.

Zahir McGee is the writer and executive producer on the project. His other writing credits include work on "Stumptown," "Scandal," "For The People," and "Private Practice."

David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman, and Laurie Zaks of Mandeville Films also executive produce along with Marcus Samuelsson.

