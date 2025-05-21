HARD KNOCKS Sets HBO Return with The Buffalo Bills and The NFC East

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



HBO and NFL FILMS re-team to present two upcoming editions of the groundbreaking series HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE BUFFALO BILLS debuting TUESDAY, AUGUST 5 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO with new episodes of the five-part series premiering on subsequent Tuesdays through September 2, and HARD KNOCKS: IN SEASON WITH THE NFC EAST debuting this December. Both series will be narrated by Liev Schreiber and available to stream on HBO Max.

HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE BUFFALO BILLS marks the first time the iconic franchise has been selected to take part in the 19-time Sports Emmy®-winning series. Head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane will be featured alongside the 2024 NFL Most Valuable Player, quarterback Josh Allen, and an array of veteran and rookie players training at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York.

HARD KNOCKS: IN SEASON WITH THE NFC EAST will debut in December with the DALLAS Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Commanders, and reigning SUPER BOWL LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles, following some of the most storied teams and biggest names in football during the final stretch of the NFL season and into the playoffs. The Cowboys’ Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, the Giants’ Russell Wilson and Malik Nabers, Jayden Daniels, and Terry McLaurin of the Commanders, and Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley of the Eagles are among the stars to be featured in the series. This will be the second edition of the division format, following “Hard Knocks: In Season with the AFC North” in 2024.

TRAINING CAMP WITH THE BUFFALO BILLS and IN SEASON WITH THE NFC EAST are the first two HARD KNOCKS installments in a new multi-year deal between longtime partners HBO and NFL Films.

Winner of 141 Sports Emmy® Awards, NFL FILMS remains a gold standard in premium sports content, providing an elevated and connected viewer experience with privileged access to the athlete story. NFL FILMS is a part of NFL Media, the owned and operated media division of the National Football League, which is comprised of NFL Network, NFL Films, the NFL App, NFL.com, NFL+, NFL RedZone and free ad-supported television streaming service NFL Channel.

