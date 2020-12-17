HAPPIEST SEASON Original Soundtrack Hits Physical Retailers Tomorrow

Just in time for Christmas, the critically acclaimed Happiest Season Soundtrack (Facet Records / Warner Records) will be available at physical retailers tomorrow. Originally released on all digital platforms on Nov 6, the soundtrack features music from and inspired by the Hulu Original film which broke streaming records for the platform as the most watched original film in its opening weekend and attracted more new subscribers than any other previous feature title. The soundtrack is executive produced by GRAMMY® Award-nominated songwriter and Facet Records co-founder Justin Tranter (Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Bebe Rexha, The Chicks). Each of the eleven star-studded tracks by Anne-Marie, Bebe Rexha, Brandy Clark, Carlie Hanson, Shea Diamond, Sia, Tegan and Sara and more is a celebration of the queer community, featuring LGBTQ+ songwriters or artists.

A video for Shea Diamond's "Mrs. Claus" premiered today, watch it HERE. To ring in the holiday season and celebrate the release of Happiest Season, Tegan and Sara performed their original song "Make You Mine This Season" on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Nov. 20th and on Today on Nov. 27th. The soundtrack has received critical acclaim from the likes of Vulture who said "Happiest Season's music is an unexpected treat," while the Los Angeles Times proclaimed "LGBTQ history was made with the 'Happiest Season' soundtrack" and Refinery 29 called it "groundbreaking."

"For all types of families, music matters more during the holidays than any other time of year," says Tranter. "To be given the honor to help create a holiday soundtrack that everyone can enjoy but celebrates LGBTQ talent is an actual dream come true for me! There are LGBTQ artists and/or songwriters on every original song. The soundtrack's focus is on LBTQ women to pay tribute to the brilliant queer woman who co-wrote and directed the movie, I hope we did you proud Clea!"

The Hulu Original film Happiest Season is a holiday romantic comedy that hilariously captures the range of emotions tied to wanting your family's acceptance, being true to yourself, and trying not to ruin Christmas. The film is directed by Clea Duvall and stars Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Daniel Levy, Mary Holland, Burl Moseley, Victor Garber and Mary Steenburgen. It premiered exclusively in the U.S. on Hulu on November 25th.

HAPPIEST SEASON TRACKLISTING