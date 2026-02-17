HANNA MONTANA 20th Anniversary Special Coming to Disney+ Featuring Miley Cyrus

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A new Hannah Montana special is coming to Disney+ on March 24, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the hit Disney Channel series. The special will be filmed in front of a live studio audience and will feature an exclusive, in-depth interview with Miley Cyrus, hosted by Alex Cooper.

The conversation will take an intimate look at the creation of one of pop culture’s most iconic characters and the lasting impact the show and character have had on fans around the world, with Cyrus revisiting key moments, music and memories. Viewers will also be treated to never-before-seen archival footage, while some of the most memorable sets from Hannah Montana are brought back to life, including the Stewart family living room and the Hannah Montana closet.

‘“Hannah Montana’ will always be a part of who I am. What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I’ll always be thankful for that connection,” said Miley Cyrus. “The fact that it still means so much to people all these years later is something I’m very proud of. This ‘Hannahversary’ is my way of celebrating and thanking the fans who’ve stood by me for 20 years.”

Hannah Montana is one of Disney’s most passionate fandoms and became a global phenomenon, reshaping kids’ television, influencing music and fashion, and launching a generation-defining pop star. The Emmy-nominated series spawned 14 platinum and 18 gold albums worldwide, as well as two feature films.

“‘Hannah Montana’ opened the door for so many fans to dream big, sing loud, and embrace every side of themselves, which is why its legacy continues to shine across generations,” said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television. “Partnering with Miley on this special is a dream, and we want it to be a love letter to the fans, who remain as passionate TODAY as they were when the series debuted almost 20 years ago.”

The special is produced by HopeTown Entertainment and Unwell Productions. Ashley Edens serves as showrunner, with Miley Cyrus, Tish Cyrus-Purcell, Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan as executive producers. Cooper will also host the special.