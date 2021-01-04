Gwen Stefani, Gordon Ramsay and More to Stop by THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON This Week
'THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON' LISTINGS: January 4 - January 11
Monday, January 4: Guests include Gordon Ramsay, Vanessa Kirby and musical guest Sturgill Simpson. Show #1379A
Tuesday, January 5: Guests include Gwen Stefani, Ralph Macchio and musical guest Gwen Stefani. Show #1380A
Wednesday, January 6: Guests include Don Cheadle, Taylor Kinney and musical guest Michael Kiwanuka. Show #1381A
Thursday, January 7: Guests include Ricky Gervais, Daisy Edgar-Jones and musical guest The Avett Brothers. Show #1382A
**Friday, January 8: Guests include Rob Lowe, Lil Nas X and Mark Normand. Show #1383A
**Monday, January 11: Guests include Rashida Jones, Bill Burr and musical guest Old Dominion. Show #1384A
These listings are subject to change.**denotes changes or additions
