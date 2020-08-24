Gravitas Ventures Makes ONE HOUR OUTCALL Available To Digital Audiences Everywhere September 15th

Everyone pays in Sophisticated Rogue Media’s captivating new feature film.

Everyone pays in Sophisticated Rogue Media's captivating new feature film "One Hour Outcall" from award-winning director T. Arthur Cottam ("Pollywogs," "Carbuncle") and prolific writer William Norrett (his novel "The Vanilla Gigolo Prescription" and musical "Presidential Suite"). "One Hour Outcall" is a richly nuanced sophisticated, sexy drama that peels back the layers of the complex relationship between a high-class escort and a client who meet every Thursday night, as much as it peels back their clothes. Because in today's world, "One Hour Outcall" shows a textured male-female relationship that can be interpreted a number of ways. This intimate drama will be released by Gravitas Ventures, a RED ARROW Studios company across NORTH AMERICA on all VOD/Digital & Blu-Ray/DVD platforms beginning on September 15th, 2020.

Writer William Norrett was inspired to tell this story after traveling the globe. Once he returned to Los Angeles, he and director T. Arthur Cottam teamed up, in the scrappy nature of true independent filmmakers, and shot the entire film in 29 days in Los Angeles. "One Hour Outcall" is a character driven drama that will entice and challenge audiences everywhere as the film is non-linear and challenging and intriguing and unwraps the story piece-by-piece.

"One Hour Outcall" stars Natalia Ochoa ("The Pastor," "The Real Steal"), William Norrett ("Carbuncle," "Elysian Gardens"), Kristin Carey ("Hall Pass," "Criminal Minds"), Shannon Leigh Godwin ("Fake The Joy," "Fantasy Fitness"), Octavio Rodriguez ("NCIS: New Orleans," "Homeland"), and Will Holbrook ("Ride Home," "The Gunman"); and is directed & produced with cinematography by T. Arthur Cottam, written & executive produced by William Norrett, produced by Jim Eshom ("Je dis non, Ali," "Disarm Hate") and edited & produced by Sam Hook ("The Dark Divide," "The United States of Insanity") with costume designer Rebecca Michaels and music by Kevin Smithers ("Mira, Royal Detective," "Victor & Valentino").

"I'm fascinated by sexual topics and I love delving into the complexities of human interactions and intimate emotions. I'm excited to share that exploration with the audiences of One Hour Outcall," states director T. Arthur Cottam.

"One Hour Outcall" is a sophisticated, sexy drama unraveling the complex relationship between a call girl and her client who meet every Thursday night. Esmeralda (Ochoa) is a college-aged, high-class escort, Greg (Norrett ) a middle-aged, divorced introvert. Sexual tension and curiosity fill the air during their first rendezvous, each vying for the upper hand. As they continue their weekly explorations, however, they start to develop an intimacy that goes beyond the transactional and into the deeply personal. When his ulterior motive is revealed, their interludes force Greg to confront his relationship with Esmeralda, his family, and his own inner demons. And it forces Esmeralda to question whether or not she can truly leave her emotions at the door.

"We're excited to work with T. Arthur Cottam and William Norrett to bring their first collaboration to audiences everywhere. It's a film that investigates the taboo with class and sincerity," said Nick Royak, Senior Manager of Acquisitions at Gravitas Ventures.

Alex Nohe of Blood Sweat Honey negotiated on behalf of the filmmakers directly with Nick Royak on behalf of Gravitas Ventures, a RED ARROW Studios company.

