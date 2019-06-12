Grammy Award-Winning Superstars Lil' Kim, Chilli and Mya Set Sail on VH1's GIRLS CRUISE

Music icon Lil' Kim and her star-studded group of friends embark on a glamorous vacation of a lifetime in VH1's "Girls Cruise," premiering Monday, July 15th at 9PM ET/PT. Executive producer Lil' Kim is joined by international superstars Mýa and Chilli, comedy's new "it girls" Pretty Vee and B. Simone and long-time best friends Tiffany and Char in the evocative new series of self-exploration and sisterhood. As they travel through the Caribbean, the crew hits the high seas on an epic journey filled with hilarious adventures, emotional breakthroughs and spicy romances as they cultivate bonds and unapologetically live their best lives.

Meet the crew:

Lil' Kim is a Grammy Award winner and the first woman in hip hop to score three consecutive Billboard number-one singles. She's a multi-platinum rapper, actress and fashion icon who remains one of the most influential people in Pop culture. Lil' Kim is set to release her fifth studio album, "9," this summer.

Chilli is a singer-songwriter, dancer and entrepreneur. In addition to being a member of the renowned musical group, TLC, Chilli is the founder of a nonprofit group, Chilli's Crew, which works with young girls in Atlanta.

Mýa is a Grammy Award-winning international Pop superstar and actress who broke into the mainstream with her platinum self-titled record. In addition to an extensive discography and film resume, Mýa has recently emerged as a leader in vegan lifestyle activism.

Pretty Vee is a rapper and comedian who stars on MTV's "Wild 'N Out." She rose to prominence through her viral skits and characters, and has become a popular act in parody.

Simone is a rising comedian who also stars on MTV's "Wild 'N Out." She has amassed a loyal fan base from her viral social media videos, and has headlined sold-out comedy tours.

Tiffany is an actress, model, host, dancer and entrepreneur with a long-standing friendship with Lil' Kim. She is the founder of a lifestyle clothing brand and a philanthropist.

Char is a philanthropist, socialite, former model and entrepreneur who runs a successful candle business. He recently celebrated a marriage in what was called the "wedding of the century."

Girls Cruise is produced for VH1 by Big Fish Entertainment, an MGM Company. Kimberly Denise Jones (Lil' Kim) serves as an executive producer. Elena Diaz and Sitarah Pendelton serve as executive producers for VH1. Dan Cesareo, Lucilla D'Agostino, Anthony Sylvester, James Knox, Ashley McFarlin Buie and Shelley Sinha serve as executive producers for Big Fish Entertainment.

