Global Superstar Rosalía To Make TONIGHT SHOW Performance Debut

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rosalía will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Sunday, Nov. 16 for a sit-down interview and her debut "Tonight Show" performance. The superstar will perform a song from her upcoming fourth studio album, “Lux,” which releases on Friday, Nov. 7.

The special Sunday night telecast will also feature guest DJ Khaled and air immediately after local news, following the "Sunday Night Football” game between the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles, on NBC and Peacock.

Following the Nov. 16 episode, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will air one more high-profile post-“Sunday Night Football” show this year on Dec. 7 after the Houston Texans face the Kansas City Chiefs. NBC's “Sunday Night Football” has been the #1 program in primetime for the past 14 seasons.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and streams next day on Peacock. “The Tonight Show” tapes before a live studio audience from Studio 6B in 30 Rockefeller Center. From Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Chris Miller and Gerard Bradford. Miller is the showrunner.