Gina Torres Joins 9-1-1 LONE STAR Season Two

Deadline reports that Gina Torres will join the upcoming second season of "9-1-1: Lone Star" as a series regular.

The show, which stars Liv Tyler and Rob Lowe, will begin production later this fall. The second season is set to premiere in early 2021 .

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear created the series. Set in Austin, it follows Owen (Lowe), a sophisticated New York firefighter who, along with his son, relocates to the Texas capital and must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in his own life.

Torres ("Firefly," "Suits") will play Paramedic Captain Tommy Vega, who was at the top of her game when she hung up her uniform to raise her twin daughters. For eight years life was great, until COVID-19 changed her life.

With her husband's restaurant going under, Tommy has no choice but to re-enter the workforce to support her family. Though it breaks her heart to be apart from her little girls, Tommy will show the world that no matter how much time has passed, when she puts on that uniform, she's still a boss.

"We are so excited to be expanding our 9-1-1-verse with the addition of Gina Torres," said Tim Minear. "I've been dying to write for her again ever since Firefly. Gina brings warmth, intelligence and command to everything she does. 2020 is finally looking up."

