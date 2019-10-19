Gilbert Entertainment Group & Avenida Productions Presents Documentary OUR QUINCEANERA

Our Quinceanera makes its debut at the Panamanian International Film Festival in LA's 5th Panafest.

Fanny Veliz Grande is an award-winning director, actor and filmmaker. Raised in Venezuela, she aspires to create films that portray the Latino community as more than the stereotype that society perceives them to be. In addition to directing and producing Our Quinceañera, Veliz Grande's directorial work also includes I Frigging Love You, Mi Vida DACA, Il Destino, La Gran Colombia, Shortstop and 3some.

Her production work includes: Mi Vida DACA, Our Quinceañera, John Leguizamo's Road to Broadway, Spark, Homebound, Il Destino, No Kids. No Cry: A Baby Mama Drama, Shortstop and 3some.

Acting work includes: I Frigging Love You, Samland, In Other Words, Old Cliff Rising, Hijo Por Hijo, Spark, This Last Lonely Place, After School, Homebound, Rosa Out of Control, Sweet Old World, Southland ( TV Series), Il Destino, No Kids. No Cry:A Baby Mama Drama, The Loneliness of the Short-Order Cook, Rosas de Color Rosa, The Substance of Things Hoped For, Shortstop, Virginia, Wassup Rockers, Snapshot, 3some and 50 Ways to Leave Your Lover.

She continues to produce independent, award-winning films.

Gilbert Galvan, Jr. was born in San Benito, TX. He has worked in the Entertainment Industry for the past 10 years, with stints at SAG-AFTRA, Warner Bros. Entertainment, Entertainment Partners and most recently Electric Entertainment. During his time at Warner Bros., Gilbert served on the Board of Directors for UNIDOS, the WB Latino Affinity group. Additionally he has been involved with the National Association of Latino Independent Producers, "NALIP". Over the years, Gilbert has become one the industry's leading experts in residuals payments. Gilbert earned three degrees at the University of Texas at Austin, including a Bachelors in Business Administration, Masters in Professional Accounting and Juris Doctorate.

Gilbert has always had a passion for his heritage and has always wanted to tell stories about the Latino-American experience. Gilbert's desire to share the story of the community Quinceañera that his father started stems from his hope to inspire young Latina women to follow their dreams and also to document a small part of his father's legacy.

Before marking its Los Angeles debut during the closing night at The Panamanian International Film Festival in Los Angeles (PIFFLA), the award-winning film Our Quinceañera has already been hailed as a "Heartfelt and inspiring documentary about the kindness and generosity of a community that is more than willing to give of itself - although it, too, is limited by its own lack of resources."

-Kiko Martinez of REMEZCLA.

Directed by Fanny Veliz Grande and produced by Avenida Productions, Our Quinceañera highlights San Benito Veterans Memorial Academy principal and former mayor of the town, Gilbert Galván and other members in the South Texas community of San Benito. The documentary brings a revealing look at how Galván and the community members now annually come together to celebrate the quinceañera, a symbolic transition in Latino culture from childhood to young womanhood, for every teenage girl in their town who wants a quinceañera celebration, but cannot afford one. The event was originally hosted for four of the town's girls, but it has now evolved into an annual town event which last time included 74 of the local girls.

As director of this film, Veliz Grande exquisitely delivers the passion and dedication behind the joint community effort of the people of San Benito. Our Quinceañera provides a revealing look at how this community has selflessly donated their time and talent to create a magical and unforgettable evening for each of the debutantes. Through her film, Veliz Grande reveals the subjects' true mission of love as they plan every detail including the invitations, the music and the elaborate gowns to ensure that the girls' quinceañera dreams come true.





