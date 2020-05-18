George Lopez Announces His First Netflix Comedy Special

Comedy legend George Lopez returns to his stand-up roots making his Netflix original comedy special debut with We'll Do It For Half.

Watch the announcement below!

True to form, Lopez delivers a hilarious exploration of race, politics, and life lessons to be learned from the Latino community; especially the elders. Filmed at The Warfield Theatre in San Francisco, the one-hour special dissects cultural differences, emotional support animals, gender reveal parties, elevator etiquette and much more.

George Lopez: We'll Do It For Half premieres globally on Netflix on June 30, 2020.

