George Lopez Announces His First Netflix Comedy Special
Comedy legend George Lopez returns to his stand-up roots making his Netflix original comedy special debut with We'll Do It For Half.
Watch the announcement below!
True to form, Lopez delivers a hilarious exploration of race, politics, and life lessons to be learned from the Latino community; especially the elders. Filmed at The Warfield Theatre in San Francisco, the one-hour special dissects cultural differences, emotional support animals, gender reveal parties, elevator etiquette and much more.
George Lopez: We'll Do It For Half premieres globally on Netflix on June 30, 2020.
JUNE 30th!! My NEW SPECIAL: "We'll Do It For Half" DEBUTS ON @netflix !!! I put this small piece together to make sure the message is clear for my English and Spanish speaking audiences? SAVE THE DATE and join me JUNE 30th✌? #GeorgeLopez #Netflix #NetflixIsAJoke #comedy #standupcomedy #netflixspecial #Chingon #ElMasChingon @netflixisajoke ?LINK IN BIO?
A post shared by George ?? Lopez (@georgelopez) on May 18, 2020 at 6:33am PDT