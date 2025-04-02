Gary Sinise to Narrate PBS's Bob Hope and World War II Documentary

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the end of WWII, PBS is releasing a documentary on Bob Hope and his involvement in entertaining the troops and his actual correspondance/letters with the service men and women.

Titled “Miles, Morale and Memories: Bob Hope and WWII,” the film is directed and produced by Tim Gray, with narration by Gary Sinise. 315 stations are currently scheduled to pick up the documentary beginning in May.

Legendary entertainer Bob Hope and his troupe of performers traveled more than 80,000 miles during World War II to entertain the troops. There were several close calls where Hope and his fellow entertainers were almost killed. Hope and his troupe often performed near the frontlines in Europe and the Pacific as part of an overall Hollywood effort to make sure stars brought some of America to the battle zones.

Using animated maps and interviews with Hollywood historians, authors, and combat veterans, MILES, MORALE AND MEMORIES: BOB HOPE AND WORLD WAR II examines Hope’s impact on World War II and why President Franklin D. Roosevelt asked some of Hollywood’s top radio and movie stars to hold a microphone instead of a gun in the war.

Comments