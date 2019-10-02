Game Show Network Announces GET A CLUE Hosted by Actor Rob Belushi

Game Show Network, the leader in game shows and competitive entertainment, has greenlit GET A CLUE, its new word-guessing game show hosted by actor Rob Belushi ("How I Met Your Mother"). The new half-hour series will premiere in early 2020 and will air Monday through Friday.

GET A CLUE is a fast-paced, high energy clue game in which two teams compete to see who can successfully guess the most answer words before time runs out. In each round, teams will receive a list of answer words they get to play. The fun starts as the first player gives clues to the second player until they guess the correct word, then the second player gives clues to the third player, and so on, until the team either guesses all the words in the category or runs out of time. The team with the most points advances to the bonus round to play for $10,000. They'll have 60 seconds to guess eight words but the entire team has to stay on their toes because the clue givers, and guessers, change randomly with every new word.

Rob Belushi is an accomplished actor, working in film, theater and television. The native Chicagoan began his career in the improv and theater scene at the famed Second City and Steppenwolf Theater. Best known for his role as Linus the bartender on "How I Met Your Mother," Belushi has also had reoccurring roles on "Ballers," "Chicago PD," "The Mentalist," and "Agents of Shield." His film credits include "Sorority Row," "One Small Hitch," and "Valentine's Day."

GET A CLUE is produced by Game Show Enterprises, LLC for Game Show Network. Craig Brooks serves as executive producer.





