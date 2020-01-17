Gal Gadot Will Produce Short-Form Documentary Series

Deadline reports that "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot will executive produce an upcoming short-form documentary series for Nat Geo.

"#impact" is a six-part series that follows the stories of young women around the world who overcome obstacles and do extraordinary things. Vanessa Roth directs.

"I couldn't think of a better partner than Gal Gadot for such an inspiring digital series about fearless young women who choose not to be defined by their circumstances, but rather create their own stories," said National Geographic Global Television Networks President Courtney Monroe. "These powerful stories of resilience and perseverance need to be told, and by releasing them first across our digital and social platforms, we're bringing awareness of their achievements to a broader audience."

"I'm deeply honored to bring awareness to these young women who are the true heroes among us," said Gadot. "By partnering with National Geographic, I'm tapping into their massive and unparalleled global reach to ensure that #impact is followed by the largest audience possible. Together we're making a true impact by sharing these incredible stories that will empower, lift and inspire women all over the world."

