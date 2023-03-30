Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Gabrielle Union's First BET+ Special MY JOURNEY TO 50 Sets Premiere

The new special will premiere on BET+ on June 15.

Mar. 30, 2023  

BET+ joins Gabrielle Union for a two-part special documenting her 50th birthday celebration. MY JOURNEY TO 50, set to premiere on BET+ June 15, takes audiences on a breathtaking journey across Africa.

The highly anticipated series marks Union's first project with BET+ as part of her overall deal with the network.

Union will celebrate her 50th trip around the sun with an epic, continental journey through Africa, from the island of Zanzibar to the coast of Ghana to the parks of Namibia and the nightlife of South Africa.

Audiences will join Gabrielle, along with her family and closest friends, as she embarks on a journey that sheds light on the woman she once was and honors who she is in the present while discovering the deeply rooted, badass that she has always been.

On this journey, she'll walk the path of her heritage, gain wisdom and shed what no longer works for her while welcoming others to relearn, rediscover and reconnect as we collectively celebrate our most authentic selves.

Gabrielle Union cordially invites you on her return to Africa:

"I've always had a lifelong thirst for knowledge. Connecting with the birthplace of civilization and my own ancestry helped me inch closer to my true self," said Union. "There was no other place I wanted to spend my 50th birthday. It was an experience I'll never forget and I'm excited for audiences to join me on the journey."

"It's a privilege to have Gabrielle as part of the BET family. We're delighted to debut one of her first overall deal projects on BET+," said Scott Mills, President and Chief Executive Officer of BET Media Group. "In this two-part special, Gabrielle takes us on a journey that is both heartfelt and heart-wrenching. We're honored to bring this story to our audience and to serve as a home for complex black stories that celebrate and give voice to our shared experiences, heritage and culture."

"Jesse Collins Entertainment has had an amazing working relationship with Gabrielle over the years, so when given the opportunity to document this life-changing moment for her, we were thrilled to come on board," said Dionne Harmon, President, Jesse Collins Entertainment. "It was an honor to be a part of her milestone birthday and to witness the transformative power of reconnecting with one's ancestral roots."



