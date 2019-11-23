GROOVEY TV Series Will Premiere Thanksgiving Evening

This Thanksgiving Evening, November 28th, the former Guinness World Record achieving TV show host, Groovey, brings his unique blend of "Good Time Horror" to the American Horrors channel in a brand new holiday special streaming at 8:30ish pm (central time/6:30ish pm Pacific) guaranteed to have you screaming for more!

"Having a show like this has been a major dream of mine since being fascinated as a young mutant by Doctor Cadaverino's Nightmare Theater." said Groovey TV Producer & on camera host, Groovey. "You will never be able to anticipate what the next segment will be and once it arrives you'll be thanking us for it. We're pulling in world class level underground musicians, creators, artists, performers and weirdoes from all aspects of life to make the wildest horror show we can fathom and deliver it with a bloody splat right onto your living room carpet kicking and screaming all through the power of Hart Fisher's American Horrors."

The Groovey TV series can be seen every Friday night exclusively on American Horrors 24/7 linear streaming horror channel available free worldwide on Roku, Strictly Streaming and online at www.americanhorrors.com! Groovey TV will take a brief hiatus on December 13th for the return of hit series, Michael Pickle's Horror Show, in the 8:30ish pm central timeslot until Christmas Day. Details to follow....

The Groovey TV Thanksgiving Special Line Up:

American Horrors Premiere of the motion comic "The Front Lines of Good Times".

Worldwide Premiere of the cooking segment "I Will Eat You" with your hosts, the loveable lads of metal band Hail Satan.

American Horrors Premiere of "MyGals Ghouls" your latest & greatest guide to DIY make up effects wizardry!

Worldwide Premiere of The Rhythm Coffin's video "The Headless Head Bop".

Memorial and tribute interview segment with the legendary Sid Haig.

American Horrors Premiere of Awake For Days Video "With You".

Comedy-horror fan favorite short film Slaughsages and interview with the director.

Plus a whole bunch of stuff we're not going to tell you about!!



American Horrors has been streaming 24/7 since October 2nd, 2011, when it was originally launched on billionaire Alki David's Filmon.com selection of online streaming channels (in direct competition with the American central Hulu online streaming service), and has gone on to be the pre-eminent American independent horror channel, lead by legendary Horror King, Hart D. Fisher.





