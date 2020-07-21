GREY'S ANATOMY to Address Coronavirus Pandemic in Season 17

Grey's Anatomy will address the coronavirus pandemic when it returns for Season 17. according to TV Guide.

is ready to add the current real-life public health crisis to the lengthy list of disasters faced by the surgeons of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. According to executive producer Krista Vernoff appeared in a new Emmys panel called "Quaranstreaming: Comfort TV That Keeps Us Going," which premieres in full on Youtube and Emmys.com on Tuesday night at 8/7c.

As first reported by Entertainment Weekly, Vernoff confirmed on the panel that the show plans to incorporate COVID-19 into the storyline of its next season.

"We're going to address this pandemic for sure," Vernoff explained. "There's no way to be a long-running medical show and not do the medical story of our lifetimes."

"Every year, we have doctors come and tell us their stories, and usually they're telling their funniest or craziest stories. This year, it has felt more like therapy," Vernoff said. She noted that the doctors talk about the pandemic "as war - a war that they were not trained for. And that's been one of our big conversations about Owen, is that he's actually trained for this in a way that most of the other doctors aren't."

Recipient of the 2007 Golden Globe®Award for Best Drama Television Series and nominated for multiple Emmys®, including Outstanding Drama Series, "Grey's Anatomy" is considered one of the great television shows of our time. The high-intensity medical drama, now in its 16thseason, follows Meredith Grey and the team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial who are faced with life-or-death decisions on a daily basis. They seek comfort from one another, and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of ABC

