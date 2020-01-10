GREY'S ANATOMY Star Justin Chambers Announces Exit from Series

The Nov. 14 episode of "Grey's Anatomy" was Justin Chambers' last, according to Variety on Jan. 10.

After 15 years on the ABC series, Chambers is leaving behind his role as Alex Karev at the fictional Seattle Grace Hospital. Unlike other send offs, his character's departure was not so dramatic, with his character returning home to care for his mother.

In a statement published by Variety, Chambers said, "There's no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that's defined so much of my life for the past 15 years...For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time."

"Grey's Anatomy" was created and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes. Betsy Beers, Mark Gordon, Krista Vernoff, Debbie Allen, Zoanne Clack, Fred Einesman, Andy Reaser and Meg Marinis are executive producers. "Grey's Anatomy" is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios

